Bajaj Dominar 400 vs Pulsar NS400Z: Price, features and specifications compared

Bajaj Auto has introduced its newest and most powerful Pulsar yet — the NS400Z. This new entrant now sits at the top of the Pulsar lineup and enters a segment already occupied by the Dominar 400, another 400cc offering from the same manufacturer. Here's a detailed comparison to help you understand how these two bikes stack up.
The Pulsar NS400Z takes inspiration from the existing Pulsar models, featuring a sharp and aggressive design. Its LED headlamp unit is complemented by striking LED DRLs, and the sculpted tank, bold graphics, and sporty radiator shrouds give it a dynamic road presence.
₹ 2.33 - 2.39 Lakhs
₹ 1.92 Lakhs
₹ 94,707 - 98,707
₹ 1.84 Lakhs
₹ 68,077 - 90,989
On the other hand, the Dominar 400 leans more toward a power cruiser aesthetic. With its muscular stance and larger proportions, it offers the look and feel of a big bike at a relatively accessible price point. Though it has been on sale for a while, the Dominar still manages to turn heads.
Both bikes are powered by a 373 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, but they differ slightly in output. The NS400Z produces 42 bhp and 35 Nm, while the Dominar 400 delivers 39 bhp with the same torque figure. A 6-speed gearbox with a slipper and assist clutch is standard on both, but the NS400Z has the added advantage of a standard quickshifter, enhancing its sporty appeal.
Underneath, the Dominar 400 is built on a beam-type perimeter frame, supported by 43 mm telescopic front forks and a multi-step adjustable rear monoshock. Suspension travel is 135 mm at the front and 110 mm at the rear. It features a 320 mm front disc and a 230 mm rear disc for braking.
The NS400Z, meanwhile, uses a steel perimeter frame paired with 43 mm upside-down forks at the front and a 6-step adjustable Nitrox monoshock at the rear. Braking hardware is similar, with the same disc sizes front and back.
Both motorcycles come equipped with a digital instrument cluster offering turn-by-turn navigation. Riders also benefit from four selectable ride modes — Road, Rain, Sport, and Off-Road. Additional features include a USB charging port, enhancing convenience on the go.
The Pulsar NS400Z carries a more affordable price tag at ₹1.92 lakh, whereas the Dominar 400 is priced at ₹2.39 lakh (ex-showroom). This price gap makes the NS400Z an appealing option for riders looking for performance and features without stretching their budget.
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.