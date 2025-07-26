Bajaj Dominar 400 vs Pulsar NS400Z: Price, features and specifications compared

Bajaj Auto has introduced its newest and most powerful Pulsar yet — the NS400Z. This new entrant now sits at the top of the Pulsar lineup and enters a segment already occupied by the Dominar 400, another 400cc offering from the same manufacturer. Here's a detailed comparison to help you understand how these two bikes stack up.

Design Comparison The Pulsar NS400Z takes inspiration from the existing Pulsar models, featuring a sharp and aggressive design. Its LED headlamp unit is complemented by striking LED DRLs, and the sculpted tank, bold graphics, and sporty radiator shrouds give it a dynamic road presence.

On the other hand, the Dominar 400 leans more toward a power cruiser aesthetic. With its muscular stance and larger proportions, it offers the look and feel of a big bike at a relatively accessible price point. Though it has been on sale for a while, the Dominar still manages to turn heads.

Performance and Engine Specs Both bikes are powered by a 373 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, but they differ slightly in output. The NS400Z produces 42 bhp and 35 Nm, while the Dominar 400 delivers 39 bhp with the same torque figure. A 6-speed gearbox with a slipper and assist clutch is standard on both, but the NS400Z has the added advantage of a standard quickshifter, enhancing its sporty appeal.

Chassis and Suspension Underneath, the Dominar 400 is built on a beam-type perimeter frame, supported by 43 mm telescopic front forks and a multi-step adjustable rear monoshock. Suspension travel is 135 mm at the front and 110 mm at the rear. It features a 320 mm front disc and a 230 mm rear disc for braking.

The NS400Z, meanwhile, uses a steel perimeter frame paired with 43 mm upside-down forks at the front and a 6-step adjustable Nitrox monoshock at the rear. Braking hardware is similar, with the same disc sizes front and back.

Features and Equipment Both motorcycles come equipped with a digital instrument cluster offering turn-by-turn navigation. Riders also benefit from four selectable ride modes — Road, Rain, Sport, and Off-Road. Additional features include a USB charging port, enhancing convenience on the go.