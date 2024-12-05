Bajaj Auto has axed the prices of its Freedom 125 CNG motorcycle, the world’s first two-wheeler powered by compressed natural gas (CNG). The price cut impacts two of the three available variants of the Freedom 125 – Drum and Drum LED. The base Drum variant now costs ₹90,000 (ex-showroom) after a reduction of ₹5,000, while the Drum LED variant has seen a significant reduction of ₹10,000, bringing its price down from ₹1.05 lakh to ₹95,000. The Disk LED variant, the most premium model in the line-up, remains unchanged in price.

This price reduction, which ranges up to ₹10,000, comes within just five months of the bike’s launch in India. The Freedom 125 was introduced in July this year at a starting price of ₹95,000 (ex-showroom), aimed at offering an economical alternative to conventional petrol-powered motorcycles.

Cost-Effective and Eco-Friendly Powered by a 125cc petrol engine paired with a 2kg CNG tank, the Freedom 125 offers a notable reduction in operating costs. The two-wheeler manufacturing company claims the running expenses are nearly 50 per cent lower compared to conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) motorcycles in the same segment. The CNG-powered bike provides a mileage of 102 km/kg when running on CNG and 64 km/l on petrol.

With a combined fuel range of up to 330 km, including 200 km on CNG alone, the Freedom 125 is designed for cost-conscious riders who seek environmentally friendly options. However, the addition of a CNG tank under the seat, along with a small 2-litre petrol tank, makes it slightly heavier than other motorcycles in its class.