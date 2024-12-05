Bajaj Freedom CNG bike gets a price cut. This is how much it costs now...

Bajaj Auto has reduced prices for its Freedom 125 CNG motorcycle, cutting up to ₹ 10,000 on two variants. The base Drum model now costs ₹ 90,000, while the Drum LED variant is priced at ₹ 95,000. The price drop follows the bike's launch five months ago.

Bajaj Auto has axed the prices of its Freedom 125 CNG motorcycle, the world’s first two-wheeler powered by compressed natural gas (CNG). The price cut impacts two of the three available variants of the Freedom 125 – Drum and Drum LED. The base Drum variant now costs ₹90,000 (ex-showroom) after a reduction of ₹5,000, while the Drum LED variant has seen a significant reduction of ₹10,000, bringing its price down from ₹1.05 lakh to ₹95,000. The Disk LED variant, the most premium model in the line-up, remains unchanged in price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This price reduction, which ranges up to ₹10,000, comes within just five months of the bike’s launch in India. The Freedom 125 was introduced in July this year at a starting price of ₹95,000 (ex-showroom), aimed at offering an economical alternative to conventional petrol-powered motorcycles.

Cost-Effective and Eco-Friendly Powered by a 125cc petrol engine paired with a 2kg CNG tank, the Freedom 125 offers a notable reduction in operating costs. The two-wheeler manufacturing company claims the running expenses are nearly 50 per cent lower compared to conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) motorcycles in the same segment. The CNG-powered bike provides a mileage of 102 km/kg when running on CNG and 64 km/l on petrol. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With a combined fuel range of up to 330 km, including 200 km on CNG alone, the Freedom 125 is designed for cost-conscious riders who seek environmentally friendly options. However, the addition of a CNG tank under the seat, along with a small 2-litre petrol tank, makes it slightly heavier than other motorcycles in its class.

While the company has not disclosed an official reason for the price reduction, industry reports speculate that it may be an effort to clear inventories of models manufactured in the current calendar year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}