Bajaj Freedom, world's 1st CNG bike, launched in India: Price, feature, mileage and more

Bajaj Auto launches the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle, the Bajaj Freedom 125, allowing riders to switch between petrol and CNG with a button. This innovation could lead to reduced fuel costs and emissions, setting a new standard in the industry.

The Bajaj Freedom motorbike can operate on both petrol and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), allowing riders to switch between the two fuels with the press of a button. ( CNBC-TV18)Premium
Bajaj Auto has made a groundbreaking advancement in the automotive industry by launching the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle, the Bajaj Freedom 125. This innovative motorbike can operate on both petrol and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), allowing riders to switch between the two fuels with the press of a button. While CNG-powered cars have been available for over a decade, this marks the first time such technology has been introduced in a motorcycle, not just in India but globally.

The introduction of the Bajaj CNG motorcycle is poised to revolutionize the market, potentially paving the way for similar technologies to be adopted in other models. This could lead to significant reductions in fuel costs and lower emissions, addressing two critical concerns for two-wheeler owners in India. In a country where numerous cities frequently rank among the world's most polluted, the environmental benefits of such innovation are particularly significant.

With this launch, Bajaj Auto is setting a new standard in the motorcycle industry, offering a sustainable and cost-effective alternative to traditional fuel options.

(This is a developing story. Comeback for more)

Published: 05 Jul 2024, 02:29 PM IST
