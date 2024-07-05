Bajaj Freedom, world's 1st CNG bike, launched in India: Price, feature, mileage and more
Bajaj Auto launches the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle, the Bajaj Freedom 125, allowing riders to switch between petrol and CNG with a button. This innovation could lead to reduced fuel costs and emissions, setting a new standard in the industry.
Bajaj Auto has made a groundbreaking advancement in the automotive industry by launching the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle, the Bajaj Freedom 125. This innovative motorbike can operate on both petrol and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), allowing riders to switch between the two fuels with the press of a button. While CNG-powered cars have been available for over a decade, this marks the first time such technology has been introduced in a motorcycle, not just in India but globally.