Bajaj launches 2023 Chetak Electric Scooter in India: Check price, range, more

Bajaj launches 2023 Chetak Electric Scooter in India: Check price, range, more1 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2023, 03:26 PM IST
- The latest Premium Edition of the Chetak electric scooter is now available in three fresh colors: matte coarse grey, matte caribbean blue, and satin black. It boasts a new full-color LCD display and other notable features such as a two-tone seat, body-colored rear-view mirrors, a satin black grab rail, and matching pillion footrest castings.
Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2023 Chetak Electric scooter in India, priced at ₹1.52 lakh (ex-showroom). The latest EV model boasts several design and feature upgrades compared to its predecessor. The original version of the electric scooter will continue to be available for purchase at a reduced price of ₹1.22 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model justifies the ₹30,000 price difference with improved range and other enhanced features. Additionally, Bajaj Auto is working to expand the supply chain for the electric scooter.
