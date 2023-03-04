Bajaj launches 2023 Chetak Electric Scooter in India: Check price, range, more

Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2023 Chetak Electric scooter in India, priced at ₹1.52 lakh (ex-showroom). The latest EV model boasts several design and feature upgrades compared to its predecessor. The original version of the electric scooter will continue to be available for purchase at a reduced price of ₹1.22 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model justifies the ₹30,000 price difference with improved range and other enhanced features. Additionally, Bajaj Auto is working to expand the supply chain for the electric scooter.

The latest Premium Edition of the Chetak electric scooter is now available in three fresh colors: matte coarse grey, matte caribbean blue, and satin black. It boasts a new full-color LCD display and other notable features such as a two-tone seat, body-colored rear-view mirrors, a satin black grab rail, and matching pillion footrest castings. The headlight housing, blinkers, and center trim components are now in Charcoal Black. It's worth noting that the battery and motor remain unchanged except for these cosmetic upgrades.

The 2023 Bajaj Chetak electric scooter retains its 2.88 kWh battery pack, providing an ARAI-certified range of 108 km on a single charge. Bajaj claims that the scooter's true range is 90 km on a single charge. The scooter delivers 4.2 kW power and 20 Nm of peak torque.

Up till the end of January 2023, the Bajaj Chetak is expected to have sold a total of 38,771 units since its debut. In comparison, the TVS iQube e-scooter, which was also introduced in January 2020, sold 77,664 fewer units. Meanwhile, the bookings for the 2023 Bajaj Chetak are open now, and the deliveries are scheduled to begin around April.

By the end of January 2023, it is anticipated that the Bajaj Chetak will have sold 38,771 units since its launch. In contrast, the TVS iQube e-scooter, which was introduced at the same time in January 2020, has sold 77,664 fewer units. The 2023 Bajaj Chetak is currently accepting bookings, with deliveries slated to begin in April.