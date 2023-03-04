Bajaj launches 2023 Chetak Electric Scooter in India: Check price, range, more

Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2023 Chetak Electric scooter in India, priced at ₹1.52 lakh (ex-showroom). The latest EV model boasts several design and feature upgrades compared to its predecessor. The original version of the electric scooter will continue to be available for purchase at a reduced price of ₹1.22 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model justifies the ₹30,000 price difference with improved range and other enhanced features. Additionally, Bajaj Auto is working to expand the supply chain for the electric scooter.

