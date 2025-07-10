Bajaj launches 2025 NS400Z priced at ₹1.92 lakh. Here is what's new

Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2025 Pulsar NS400Z into the Indian market with a starting ex-showroom price of ₹1.92 lakh. Although the motorcycle features only minor updates to its design, the manufacturer has made significant improvements to the engine and incorporated new features based on customer feedback.
In the Indian market, the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z gets multiple rivals like the KTM 390 Duke, TVS Apache RTR 310, Triumph Speed 400, and BMW G 310 RR.
₹ 1.92 Lakhs
₹ 1.7 Lakhs
₹ 1.54 Lakhs
₹ 1.85 Lakhs Onwards
₹ 1.7 Lakhs
₹ 1.69 Lakhs
(Also check out: Upcoming bikes in India)
The engine, a 373 cc unit derived from KTM, remains unchanged in size. However, the valvetrain has been revised, and new cam timings along with an upgraded intake duct have been implemented. The piston has been redesigned as a forged component, enhancing thermal stability, reducing friction, and increasing durability. As a result, the power output has increased from 40 PS to 43 PS. Additionally, Bajaj has redesigned the radiator cowl to enhance heat dissipation, moving it away from the rider's legs.
Thanks to the engine improvements, the motorcycle's top speed has been raised from 150 kmph to 157 kmph. The time taken to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph has decreased from 7.5 seconds to 6.4 seconds, and the 0 to 60 km/h acceleration time has been cut down from 3.2 seconds to 2.7 seconds. Bajaj states that despite these performance enhancements, there should be no negative impact on the motorcycle's fuel efficiency.
Apart from the engine updates, the motorcycle now features radial tires on both the front and rear wheels. The new tires are Apollo Alpha H1 radial tires, which are known for providing good grip, and the rear tire has been widened to a 150-section. Bajaj has also added a quickshifter to the Pulsar NS400Z, allowing riders to shift gears without using the clutch. However, this feature is only available in Sports mode. The motorcycle also now uses sintered brake pads to reduce braking distance.
Speaking about the launch, Sumeet Narang, President of Marketing at Bajaj Auto Ltd, said, “The Pulsar NS400Z was built to set new benchmarks in accessible performance. Over the past year, we’ve listened closely to rider feedback and are proud to deliver a sharper, more powerful machine. With engineering upgrades and a first-of-its-kind clutch-less, full-throttle gear-shifting system co-developed with Bosch, the new NS400Z continues to push the limits of what a streetfighter can be. As we look ahead, our focus remains on elevating the Pulsar experience with purposeful upgrades that responds to the ever-evolving needs of Pulsar riders.”
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.