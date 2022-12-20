Bajaj Platina 110 is official here. The motorcycle is the country’s first 110cc bike to come with an anti-lock braking system (ABS). It comes with a single-ABS unit and will be offered in four different colour variants - Ebony Black, Gloss Pewter Grey, Cocktail Wine Red, and Saffire Blue.

Announcing the Platina 110, Sarang Kanade, President, Motorcycles, Bajaj Auto said “India accounts for the highest road deaths across the world with 2-wheelers accounting for 45% of these accidents. Our understanding of the Indian consumer suggests that commuter rider face panic braking scenarios frequently. With the new Platina 110 ABS, we want to offer riders complete control in unforeseen braking scenarios."

The all-new Bajaj Platina 110 is powered by a 115.45 cc air-cooled engine which produces 8.6 PS maximum power @ 7000 rpm and 9.81 Nm peak torque @ 5000 rpm. It comes with disc front brake and drum rear brake. The engine is connected to a four-speed transmission.

Bajaj Platina 110 has a fuel tank of 11 litre and offers a ground clearance of 200 mm. The motorcycle runs on 17-inch alloy front and rear wheels and can offer a top speed of 90kmph. It is equipped with halogen headlamp and LED DRLs.

In another news, if you are planning to buy a new motorbike, then Honda is giving up to ₹50,000 discount on Honda CB300F. Originally priced between ₹2.26 lakh and ₹2.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), it can be purchased between ₹1.76 lakh to ₹1.79 lakh (ex-showroom) at the company's BigWing dealerships. It is powered by a 293 cc single-cylinder, four-valve, oil-cooled engine with 24.1 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 25.6 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm.

The motor is paired with a six-speed gearbox and also gets a slip and assist clutch. The suspension set-up comprises USD forks at the front and a five-step adjustable monoshock at the rear. Braking power comes from a 276 mm front disc and a 220 mm rear disc with dual-channel ABS as standard.