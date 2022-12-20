Bajaj launches India’s first 110 cc bike with ABS: Details2 min read . Updated: 20 Dec 2022, 10:51 AM IST
Bajaj Platina 110 is official here. The motorcycle is the country’s first 110cc bike to come with an anti-lock braking system (ABS). It comes with a single-ABS unit and will be offered in four different colour variants - Ebony Black, Gloss Pewter Grey, Cocktail Wine Red, and Saffire Blue.