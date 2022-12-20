Bajaj launches India’s first 110 cc bike with ABS: Details

In another news, if you are planning to buy a new motorbike, then Honda is giving up to ₹50,000 discount on Honda CB300F. Originally priced between ₹2.26 lakh and ₹2.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), it can be purchased between ₹1.76 lakh to ₹1.79 lakh (ex-showroom) at the company's BigWing dealerships. It is powered by a 293 cc single-cylinder, four-valve, oil-cooled engine with 24.1 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 25.6 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm.