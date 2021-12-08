Bajaj Maxima C acquires 45 per cent market share in commercial 3W category

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Bajaj Auto Maxima C has achieved a 45 per cent market share in Apr 21 to Nov 21 period in the three-wheeler cargo segment within 6 years of its launch in India. It is available in two fuel variants – CNG and Diesel. The CNG variant of Maxima C has a engine which provides 7.30 kw power at 4750 rpm. The diesel variant is powered by a 470.5 cc engine that gives a power of 6.74 kw at 3400 rpm and a torque of 23.18 Nm at 2000 rpm.

The homegrown automaker says that the recent growth of e-commerce and last mile transportation due to a revival of economic activities in rural India has helped it getting a handsome market share in the commercial vehicle segment.

Maxima C has gained traction in both urban and rural markets. It comes with power suspension and hydraulic shock absorbers. This competitive gain has accelerated post Bajaj Auto Ltd. launched BS6 products, meeting emission norms and retaining their reliability and fuel efficiency.

The transition from Diesel to CNG products where Bajaj is an undisputed leader for a long time has also helped Bajaj achieve this leadership position. The lower operating costs of CNG have become even more advantageous in recent times and therefore the market is shifting towards CNG products as a viable buying option.

