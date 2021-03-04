Bajaj Auto on Thursday launched the all-new Platina 110 with Anti-lock Braking System. Bajaj Platina 110 is priced at ₹65,920 (ex-showroom Delhi). Bajaj says that the new Platina 110 is is the only bike in the segment to receive this ABS feature.

Platina 110 with ABS

The ABS is coupled to a 240 mm front disc brake. Anti-lock braking or ABS, involves an electronic controller that monitors the wheel speed under sudden or extreme braking, and through a feedback loop, releases and reapplies the brakes, faster than any human intervention can manage. In doing so, the system works to prevent ‘locking’ of the wheel, which otherwise may cause loss of control or skidding.

Platina 110 engine

Powering the Platina is a 115 cc, four stroke, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with electronic injection, that makes 6.33 KW power (8.6 PS) @ 7000 rpm & 9.81 Nm torque @5000 rpm.

New mirrors and colours

The refreshed look sees new mirrors for improved visibility as well as hand-guards to offer extra protection while riding on varied surfaces.

The bike will be available in exciting colours – charcoal black, volcanic red & beach blue and is available across all Bajaj Auto dealerships in India.

Spring-on-spring suspension

The new Platina will also come equipped with a 'ComforTec' package that includes quilted seats, a Nitrox spring-on-spring suspension as well as tubeless tyres.

Commenting on the launch Sarang Kanade, President – Domestic Motorcycles Business Unit, Bajaj Auto Ltd said, “The new Platina 110 ABS offers unmatched safety by offering riders complete control over unforeseen braking scenarios. We hope that millions of Indians who ride across varying terrains & roads of the country would take cognizance of the need to keep themselves & their loved ones safe and upgrade to the best-in-segment braking technology. The brand Platina has an unmatched proposition of Comfort with over 7 million satisfied customers as a testament to its segment-leading attributes and now with the addition of ABS, it remains a generation ahead of its competitors."

