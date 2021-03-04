Bajaj Platina 110 ABS launched at 65,920. Check specs, other details

Commenting on the launch Sarang Kanade, President – Domestic Motorcycles Business Unit, Bajaj Auto Ltd said, “The new Platina 110 ABS offers unmatched safety by offering riders complete control over unforeseen braking scenarios. We hope that millions of Indians who ride across varying terrains & roads of the country would take cognizance of the need to keep themselves & their loved ones safe and upgrade to the best-in-segment braking technology. The brand Platina has an unmatched proposition of Comfort with over 7 million satisfied customers as a testament to its segment-leading attributes and now with the addition of ABS, it remains a generation ahead of its competitors."