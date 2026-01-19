Subscribe

Bajaj Pulsar 125, Pulsar N250, NS400Z become pricier. Old vs new prices compared

Mainak Das
Updated19 Jan 2026, 12:29 PM IST
Bajaj Pulsar range has become costlier between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>461 and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,460, depending on models and variants.
Bajaj Auto has increased the pricing of its highly popular and high in demand Pulsar range of motorcycles. The Bajaj Pulsar range of motorcycles that have been dominating the Indian two-wheeler market's sporty commuter and entry-level sport bike segment for decades, have become costlier between 461 and 1,460, depending on models and variants.

The price hike for the Bajaj Pulsar range of motorcycles come at a time when several automakers, including passenger vehicle manufacturers as well as two-wheeler makers have announced price hikes for their respective products, citing reasons such as higher input costs, surging price of key raw materials, rising inflation, etc.

If you are planning to buy a Bajaj Pulsar soon, here is the revised price list along with the detailed price hike spectrum to understand which Pulsar bike has become how much costlier.

Bajaj Pulsar models become costlier

Bajaj Pulsar range: Old vs new prices
ModelVariantOld pricePrice hikeNew price
Bajaj Pulsar 125Neon single seat 79,048 891 79,939
Carbon fibre single seat 85,633 778 86,411
Carbon fibre split seat 87,527 1,020 88,547
Bajaj Pulsar NS125Base 91,182 1,460 92,642
LED BT 93,792 461 94,253
LED BT ABS 98,400 555 98,955
Bajaj Pulsar N160Single seat twin disc 113,133 702 113,835
Bajaj Pulsar NS160Standard 120,171 702 120,873
Bajaj Pulsar RS200- 171,153 720 171,873
Bajaj Pulsar 220F- 128,490 696 129,186
Bajaj Pulsar N250- 133,346 820 134,166
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z- 192,794 1,036 193,830

The lowest price hike applied to any Bajaj Pulsar model is for the Pulsar NS125, which has become costlier by 461 for the LED BT variant. The base model has become costlier by 1,460, which is the highest in the entire range. On the other hand, the ABS version has witnessed a price hike of 555. The Pulsar NS125 is priced between 92,642 and 98,955 (ex-showroom).

The Bajaj Pulsar 125 has become costlier between 778 and 1,020, depending on the variants. Post this price hike, the Bajaj Pulsar 125 is now price between 79,939 and 88,547 (ex-showroom).

The prices of Pulsar N125 and Pulsar 150 remain unchanged. The price of the Bajaj Pulsar N160 has become costlier by 702, for the single-seat twin disc variant. This variant is now priced at 113,835 (ex-showroom). The Bajaj Pulsar NS160's standard variant has become costlier by 702, leading the price to 120,873 (ex-showroom).

Bajaj Pulsar RS200 has become pricier by 720, while the Pulsar 220F has seen its price spiked by 696. The Pulsar N250 has become costlier by 820, while the Pulsar NS400Z has become costlier by 1,036.

 
 
