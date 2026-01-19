Bajaj Pulsar 125, Pulsar N250, NS400Z become pricier. Old vs new prices compared

Bajaj Auto has increased the pricing of its highly popular and high in demand Pulsar range of motorcycles. The Bajaj Pulsar range of motorcycles that have been dominating the Indian two-wheeler market's sporty commuter and entry-level sport bike segment for decades, have become costlier between ₹461 and ₹1,460, depending on models and variants.

The price hike for the Bajaj Pulsar range of motorcycles come at a time when several automakers, including passenger vehicle manufacturers as well as two-wheeler makers have announced price hikes for their respective products, citing reasons such as higher input costs, surging price of key raw materials, rising inflation, etc.

If you are planning to buy a Bajaj Pulsar soon, here is the revised price list along with the detailed price hike spectrum to understand which Pulsar bike has become how much costlier.

Bajaj Pulsar models become costlier

Bajaj Pulsar range: Old vs new prices Model Variant Old price Price hike New price Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon single seat ₹ 79,048 ₹ 891 ₹ 79,939 Carbon fibre single seat ₹ 85,633 ₹ 778 ₹ 86,411 Carbon fibre split seat ₹ 87,527 ₹ 1,020 ₹ 88,547 Bajaj Pulsar NS125 Base ₹ 91,182 ₹ 1,460 ₹ 92,642 LED BT ₹ 93,792 ₹ 461 ₹ 94,253 LED BT ABS ₹ 98,400 ₹ 555 ₹ 98,955 Bajaj Pulsar N160 Single seat twin disc ₹ 113,133 ₹ 702 ₹ 113,835 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Standard ₹ 120,171 ₹ 702 ₹ 120,873 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 - ₹ 171,153 ₹ 720 ₹ 171,873 Bajaj Pulsar 220F - ₹ 128,490 ₹ 696 ₹ 129,186 Bajaj Pulsar N250 - ₹ 133,346 ₹ 820 ₹ 134,166 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z - ₹ 192,794 ₹ 1,036 ₹ 193,830

The lowest price hike applied to any Bajaj Pulsar model is for the Pulsar NS125, which has become costlier by ₹461 for the LED BT variant. The base model has become costlier by ₹1,460, which is the highest in the entire range. On the other hand, the ABS version has witnessed a price hike of ₹555. The Pulsar NS125 is priced between ₹92,642 and ₹98,955 (ex-showroom).

The Bajaj Pulsar 125 has become costlier between ₹778 and ₹1,020, depending on the variants. Post this price hike, the Bajaj Pulsar 125 is now price between ₹79,939 and ₹88,547 (ex-showroom).

The prices of Pulsar N125 and Pulsar 150 remain unchanged. The price of the Bajaj Pulsar N160 has become costlier by ₹702, for the single-seat twin disc variant. This variant is now priced at ₹113,835 (ex-showroom). The Bajaj Pulsar NS160's standard variant has become costlier by ₹702, leading the price to ₹120,873 (ex-showroom).