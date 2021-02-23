New Bajaj Pulsar 180 officially launched in India. Check price, other specs

Bajaj Auto on Tuesday officially launched the new Pulsar 180 at ₹1.8 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new Pulsar 180 sports bold decals and twin pilot lamps with Auto Headlamp On (AHO) system.

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 180 gets sporty split seats, black alloy wheels and an ‘infinity’ LED tail lamp. The motorcycle is equipped with a 4 - stroke SOHC 2-Valve Air Cooled BSVI Compliant DTS-i Fi engine.

It delivers peak torque of 14.52 Nm (at 6500 rpm) and 12.52 kW power at 8500 rpm. It also features a 5-speed transmission gear box with telescopic anti friction bush in the front suspension and a 5-way Adjustable Nitrox Shock Absorber in the rear suspension.

Bajaj Auto states that 20% of the sports biking segment in India is populated by 180-200cc motorcycles.

"The new Pulsar 180 will target consumers looking for a sports vehicle offering the best in technology and performance, cementing its leadership in this segment in India, that has been unchallenged for the last 20 years," the company said in a release.

The 2021 Pulsar 180 will be available at an ₹1,07,904/- (ex-showroom Delhi) across all Bajaj Auto authorised dealerships in India.

The new Pulsar 180 BS 6 will rival the likes of Honda Hornet 2.0, TVS Apache RTR 180 and Hero Xtreme 160R BS 6.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via