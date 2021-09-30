Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bajaj Pulsar 250 launch: From engine to price, what to expect

Bajaj Pulsar 200RS (used for representational purpose only)
1 min read . 01:16 PM IST Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

The new Pulsar 250 will compete against the KTM 200 Duke, Suzuki Gixxer 250, and Yamaha FZ25

Bajaj Auto is all set to launch a new 2021 version of the Pulsar 250. The company is expected to reveal the bike by November. The new Bajaj Pulsar 250 will be the most powerful in the Pulsar line-up. The bike will get both mechanical and cosmetic updates to compete with other in the segment. The new Pulsar 250 will compete against the KTM 200 Duke, Suzuki Gixxer 250, and Yamaha FZ25.

What to expect from new Bajaj Pulsar 250

Exteriors

So far, there’s no official render released by the company. However, the bike has been spotted while testing. The Pulsar will get a projector headlamp as well as telescopic front forks. The bike is also expected to get alloy wheels and a mono-shock rear suspension, according to a report by HT Auto.

Mechanical upgrades

The chassis of the bike is expected to witness a major change in the form of a completely new platform. The bike is expected to come with a new alloy to provide more rigidity and safety. Currently, the bikes use a steel perimeter frame.

Engine

The bike will use a 250cc oil-cooled single-cylinder engine that will be paired to a 6-speed transmission. The engine is expected to put out 28PS of power and 20Nm of torque.

Pricing

Since the details about the bike are still very limited, the pricing aspect may be tough to get right. However, comparing the bike to others in the segment, Bajaj Auto is expected to price it around 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

