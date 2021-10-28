The Bajaj Pulsar line-up is all set to get a new crowning jewel in the form of the new Pulsar 250 and Pulsar 250F. The company has released several teasers for the bike. The new Pulsar 250 is expected to come with a completely fresh built. However, it will use some of the Pulsar design language to enhance the appeal.

The launch event can be viewed live on the company's official website and it will begin at 12:30 PM today.

The Pulsar 250 will be competing with the likes of the Yamaha FZ25, its own cousin Bajaj Dominar 250 and Suzuki Gixxer 250. The Bajaj Pulsar 250 and Pulsar 250F will be powered by the same engine.

Design

The Pulsar 250F will get the semi-faired design whereas the Pulsar 250 will boast of naked styling. The teasers shared by the company have revealed that the bike will get LED DRLs positioned as brows above the headlamp cluster. The taillights will retain the iconic parallel lights that have been present on Pulsars for over a decade.

Engine

The bike is expected to get an all-new powertrain. The 250cc single-cylinder engine is expected to be air or oil-cooled. The engine is expected to churn 26PS of power and 22Nm of torque.

Price

In order to maintain distance from its other product, the Dominar 250, Bajaj Auto is expected to launch the new Pulsar at around ₹1.35 lakh (ex-showroom) at least for the initial months of sale. The Pulsar 250F is expected to be priced at ₹1.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

