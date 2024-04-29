Bajaj Pulsar 400 details leaked ahead of launch on May 3; fans give mixed reaction
The Bajaj Pulsar 400, set for launch on May 3, 2024, promises a blend of affordability and advanced features. Leaked details hint at a redesigned look, potential projector headlights, digital instrument cluster, and a powerful engine derived from the Dominar 400.
Ahead of its launch on May 3, 2024, the upcoming Bajaj Pulsar 400 has generated considerable buzz, with new details emerging about its design and features. Despite its expected affordability, the Pulsar 400 appears poised to deliver a comprehensive suite of features, promising to make a notable impact in its segment.