Ahead of its launch on May 3, 2024, the upcoming Bajaj Pulsar 400 has generated considerable buzz, with new details emerging about its design and features. Despite its expected affordability, the Pulsar 400 appears poised to deliver a comprehensive suite of features, promising to make a notable impact in its segment.

Instagram user @v12allies shared insights into the Pulsar 400's new look, revealing a revamped front end and fuel tank, along with a robust perimeter frame.

The motorcycle could feature a projector headlight setup with twin Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) on each side, as evidenced by an Instagram post from V12Allies.in.

There are also rumors of a fully digital instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity, potentially including turn-by-turn navigation.

The design seems to take cues from Bajaj's Dominar 400, which could mean a split reverse LCD display or possibly a more advanced full-colour screen. Powering the Pulsar 400 is likely to be the same engine from the Dominar 400, which is based on the KTM 390 Duke's engine block and is known for its reliable performance. The expected output of 39 bhp and 35 Nm of torque suggests a balance of power and agility, aimed at setting it apart from rivals like the Triumph Speed 400, KTM 390 Duke, and BMW G310R.

For enhanced speed and handling, the Bajaj Pulsar 400 is expected to come with a wider rear tire and 17-inch wheels on both the front and rear. Safety features could include standard dual-channel Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) and a monoshock suspension system.

Reactions to the Pulsar 400 have been mixed, according to the Instagram post by V12Allies.in. While some users feel that the bike does not offer significant upgrades at its expected price point, others believe that its bold design and features make it a strong contender in its market segment.

