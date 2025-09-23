Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle range becomes more affordable with GST price cut and festive discounts

The Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle range in India has become significantly affordable with the latest announcement from Bajaj Auto. The homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer in India has announced a festive season offer on the Pulsar range of motorcycles. Under this, the Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle customers will receive the GST price cuts as well as attractive 50% financing benefits.

Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle Price before GST 2.0 Total saving Bajaj Pulsar 125 ₹ 93,376 ₹ 11,488 Bajaj Pulsar NS125 ₹ 1.12 lakh ₹ 19,997 Bajaj Pulsar 150 ₹ 1.22 lakh ₹ 15,348 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 ₹ 1.29 lakh ₹ 17,687 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 ₹ 1.43 lakh ₹ 18,885 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 ₹ 1.85 lakh ₹ 23,467

The Bajaj Pulsar range of motorcycles comprises a host of models, such as the Pulsar N125, Pulsar NS125, Pulsar 150, Pulsar NS160, Pulsar NS200, Pulsar RS200, etc. The motorcycle range spans from the 125 cc to the 400 cc segment. The top-end model of the range is the Pulsar NS400Z. The GST price cut has made the Pulsar models, barring the NS400Z, affordable for the customers.

Bajaj Auto has announced the festive season special offer for the Pulsar range, which is christened as the ‘Hattrick Offer’. The customers can tap into three-fold benefits, including full GST price cuts, zero processing charges, and a comprehensive insurance package under this offer.

Bajaj Pulsar range: How much you can save Under the ‘Hattrick Offer’, Bajaj Auto claims its customers will get 1.5 times the original GST benefit. The Bajaj Pulsar 125 claims to come with total savings of ₹11,488. The Bajaj Pular NS125 and Pulsar 150 come with total benefit of ₹19,997 and ₹15,348, respectively. The Pulsar NS160, Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar RS200 come with total benefits of ₹17,687, ₹18,885 and ₹23,467, respectively. With this, the Bajaj Pulsar RS200 has received the most benefits under this offer.

However, the savings on the preferred Pulsar model will vary depending on the model, state and dealerships.