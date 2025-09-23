Subscribe

Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle range becomes more affordable with GST price cut and festive discounts

Bajaj Pulsar range of motorcycles have become more affordable with GST price cut and festive offers.

Mainak Das
Published23 Sep 2025, 12:56 PM IST
The Bajaj Pulsar range of motorcycles has become more affordable with GST price cut and festive offers.
The Bajaj Pulsar range of motorcycles has become more affordable with GST price cut and festive offers.

The Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle range in India has become significantly affordable with the latest announcement from Bajaj Auto. The homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer in India has announced a festive season offer on the Pulsar range of motorcycles. Under this, the Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle customers will receive the GST price cuts as well as attractive 50% financing benefits.

Bajaj Pulsar motorcyclePrice before GST 2.0Total saving
Bajaj Pulsar 125 93,376 11,488
Bajaj Pulsar NS125 1.12 lakh 19,997
Bajaj Pulsar 150 1.22 lakh 15,348
Bajaj Pulsar NS160 1.29 lakh 17,687
Bajaj Pulsar NS200 1.43 lakh 18,885
Bajaj Pulsar RS200 1.85 lakh 23,467

The Bajaj Pulsar range of motorcycles comprises a host of models, such as the Pulsar N125, Pulsar NS125, Pulsar 150, Pulsar NS160, Pulsar NS200, Pulsar RS200, etc. The motorcycle range spans from the 125 cc to the 400 cc segment. The top-end model of the range is the Pulsar NS400Z. The GST price cut has made the Pulsar models, barring the NS400Z, affordable for the customers.

Bajaj Auto has announced the festive season special offer for the Pulsar range, which is christened as the ‘Hattrick Offer’. The customers can tap into three-fold benefits, including full GST price cuts, zero processing charges, and a comprehensive insurance package under this offer.

Bajaj Pulsar range: How much you can save

Under the ‘Hattrick Offer’, Bajaj Auto claims its customers will get 1.5 times the original GST benefit. The Bajaj Pulsar 125 claims to come with total savings of 11,488. The Bajaj Pular NS125 and Pulsar 150 come with total benefit of 19,997 and 15,348, respectively. The Pulsar NS160, Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar RS200 come with total benefits of 17,687, 18,885 and 23,467, respectively. With this, the Bajaj Pulsar RS200 has received the most benefits under this offer.

However, the savings on the preferred Pulsar model will vary depending on the model, state and dealerships.

While the Bajaj Pulsar motorcycles with engine capacity of up to 350 cc now come with reduced tax rate of 18% under the new GST regime, the Pulsar NS400Z, which is the flagship model of the range and come with an 373 cc engine, is now taxed with 40% GST. This means the flagship Pulsar will become costlier than before.

 
 
