Bajaj Pulsar N125 on wishlist? Here's how much EMI you need to pay every month

Mainak Das
Updated6 Mar 2026, 11:42 AM IST
Bajaj Auto offers a wide range of motorcycles under its Pulsar range. The Bajaj Pulsar range has sub-ranges like N, NS, RS, etc. In the N series, the Bajaj Pulsar N125 is the most affordable motorcycle that comes offering the customers a sporty commuter bike option, priced under the 1 lakh slab.

The Bajaj Pulsar N125 is priced at 92,270 (ex-showroom). It is sold alongside the Pulsar N160 and Pulsar N250, positioned at the bottom of the lineup. The Pulsar range of bikes has been one of the bestselling series of motorcycles in the Indian two-wheeler market for a long time. Sharp and sporty design, punchy performance, affordable pricing - altogether make the Pulsar models an appealing proposition. The N series of the Pulsar range is the most affordable one.

The definition of commuter motorcycles in the Indian market has changed significantly over the past decade. Instead of mundane 100-110 cc motorcycles, the 125 cc category has become the new entry-level commuters for the young generation consumers who seek commuter bikes at affordable pricing with punchy performance and sharp sporty styling.

If you have been planning to buy the Bajaj Pulsar N125 and are wondering about its monthly EMI amount, here is a quick and comprehensive explainer.

Bajaj Pulsar N125: How much EMI to pay?

Bajaj Pulsar N125: Monthly EMI calculation
PriceLoan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMITotal interest
92,270 92,2709.5%12 months 8,091 4,817
24 months 4,237 9,407

To calculate the monthly EMI for the Bajaj Pulsar N125, the loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price of the bike, which is 92,270. The rate of interest considered is 9.5%, while the repayment tenures considered are 12 months and 24 months.

According to the calculation, if you opt for 12 month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI will be 8,091. In case of 24 month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI amount will be 4,237.

About the Author

Mainak Das

Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting di...

