Bajaj Pulsar N125 showcased with striking design and advanced features ahead of launch

Bajaj Auto has showcased the Pulsar N125, adding to its Pulsar N Series. The motorcycle features a striking design, two variants, and six color options.

Updated17 Oct 2024, 08:32 PM IST
In terms of design, the Pulsar N125 boasts a striking aesthetic that distinguishes it from its N series counterparts.
In terms of design, the Pulsar N125 boasts a striking aesthetic that distinguishes it from its N series counterparts. (91Wheels)

Bajaj Auto has unveiled the Pulsar N125 ahead of its anticipated launch later this month, adding another exciting model to its renowned Pulsar N Series, which includes the Pulsar N160 and N250. The new sports commuter motorcycle has been showcased on the company’s social media platforms, garnering significant attention from enthusiasts.

In terms of design, the Pulsar N125 boasts a striking aesthetic that distinguishes it from its N series counterparts. Its bold appearance is highlighted by stacked LED headlamps, a two-piece LED tail lamp, and halogen bulb turn indicators. The bike features a split-seat setup that gracefully tapers into a slim rear section, complete with a single-piece grab rail.

According to HT Auto, the bike will be available in two variants and six vibrant colour options, with an expected price tag of around 1 lakh (ex-showroom). The Pulsar N125 is set to compete against rivals such as the Hero Xtreme 125R and the TVS Raider 125.

The fuel tank takes design cues from the N series, showcasing a shrouded look adorned with yellow highlights. Among its colour options, the Pulsar 125 introduces an eye-catching new-purple-over-black variant called Purple Fury, alongside other hues such as Cocktail Wine Red, Citrus Rush, Ebony Black, Caribbean Blue, and Pearl Metallic White. The bike rides on 17-inch alloy wheels, maintaining a design carried over from the N150.

There are two variants of the Pulsar N125: the LED Disc and the LED Disc BT. Both models feature a 240 mm front disc brake and a rear drum brake. Suspension is provided by telescopic front forks and a rear monoshock, supported by a box-section swingarm.

Powering the N125 is a 125 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine, expected to deliver 11.8 bhp and 11 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The engine is believed to be derived from the Pulsar 125, which has a slightly lower power output. Additionally, the N125 features an all-digital LCD instrument console, with Bluetooth connectivity available on the LED Disc BT variant, allowing for call alerts and SMS notifications.

 

First Published:17 Oct 2024, 08:32 PM IST
