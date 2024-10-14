Bajaj Pulsar N125 teased as ‘Fun, Agile, and Urban’ ahead of October launch: What all to expect

On 16 October 2024, Bajaj Auto could unveil the Pulsar N125, designed for city riders. With a sporty 125cc engine, modern tech features, and competitive pricing, the bike could challenge established models like the Hero Xtreme 125R in the 125cc market.

Updated14 Oct 2024, 03:30 PM IST
Bajaj Auto has been marketing the new Pulsar N125 as a 'fun, agile, and urban' motorcycle, hinting at a smaller yet dynamic offering aimed at city riders.
Bajaj Auto has been marketing the new Pulsar N125 as a ’fun, agile, and urban’ motorcycle, hinting at a smaller yet dynamic offering aimed at city riders.

Bajaj Auto is set to introduce the latest addition to its Pulsar lineup on 16 October 2024. As per a report from HT Auto, the highly anticipated model, rumoured to be the Pulsar N125, is expected to serve as the entry-level option in the Pulsar N series.

Bajaj Auto has been marketing the new Pulsar N125 as a "fun, agile, and urban" motorcycle, hinting at a smaller yet dynamic offering aimed at city riders. The design is likely to align with its siblings in the N series, the Pulsar N160 and N250, sporting a similar aesthetic with projector headlights, LED daytime running lights (DRLs), and LED tail lights.

The bike is also expected to come with twin-spoke alloy wheels and a muscular, sculpted fuel tank, characteristics commonly found in the Pulsar N models.

On the technology front, the Pulsar N125 is likely to feature an all-digital instrument console, complete with Bluetooth connectivity, catering to the tech-savvy commuter, adds the report. Split seats and grab rails are also anticipated, enhancing both comfort and style.

Under the hood, the Pulsar N125 is expected to house the same 125cc single-cylinder engine used in the existing Pulsar 125. However, the engine is likely to be tuned for a sportier, more engaging performance to appeal to urban riders seeking a spirited ride. Like the Pulsar 125, the N125 might feature a five-speed manual gearbox.

In terms of safety, the Pulsar N125 is anticipated to offer combi-braking as standard, with higher variants potentially receiving a single-channel ABS system to improve braking performance and rider confidence.

The Pulsar N125 will enter a competitive segment, taking on established rivals like the Hero Xtreme 125R and the TVS Raider 125. Bajaj's focus on blending affordability with the sporty and tech-forward design of its N series could make the N125 a strong contender in the 125cc category.

 

First Published:14 Oct 2024, 03:30 PM IST
Business NewsAuto NewsBajaj Pulsar N125 teased as ‘Fun, Agile, and Urban’ ahead of October launch: What all to expect

