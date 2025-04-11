5

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125

Although this bike slightly exceeds the ₹1 lakh budget, it is close enough that we include it on this list. The Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 may appear outdated, but it offers a more muscular and sporty look compared to its counterpart, the N125, which shares the same performance and engine specs. If you appreciate the aesthetics of the NS 200 but find it financially out of reach, this is an excellent alternative at a lower price point. It features amenities similar to those of the N125, including LED lighting and Bluetooth connectivity. The NS 125 is priced starting at ₹1.01 lakh (ex-showroom), and during the current discount season, you might be able to find offers that ease the extra cost.