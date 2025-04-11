Bajaj Pulsar N125 to Hero Xtreme 125R: 5 stylish 125cc bikes that cost 1 lakh

If you're looking for a stylish 125cc motorbike that fits within a budget of ₹1 lakh (ex-showroom), your options may be limited. However, we've put together a list to help you in your search. Here are some choices available for under ₹1 lakh, all equipped with a 125cc engine.
Hero Xtreme 125R
The Hero Xtreme 125R showcases a unique design aimed at younger riders. Prices start at ₹95,000 for the IBS variant and reach ₹99,500 for the ABS version (both ex-showroom). This motorcycle is powered by a 125cc fuel-injected engine that delivers 11.4 bhp and 10.5 Nm of torque. The top model includes single-channel ABS, while standard hazard lamps are found on both variants.
Pulsar N125
The Pulsar N125 is offered at a starting price of ₹92,704, going up to ₹96,704 (both ex-showroom). This bike is equipped with modern features, including stylish LED head and tail lamps. Its 125cc engine produces 11.8 bhp of power at 8,500 rpm and 11 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. Additionally, the higher variant boasts Bluetooth connectivity and a rear mono-shock suspension for enhanced sportiness.
Honda SP 125
The Honda SP 125 presents a practical and cost-effective choice under ₹1 lakh compared to others on this list. It features a fully digital instrument cluster and LED headlight, while its 123.94cc engine generates 10.72 bhp of peak power and 10.9 Nm of maximum torque. Positioned above the Shine 125 in Honda's lineup, the SP 125 offers a slightly premium option. The disc brake variant is priced at ₹91,468, whereas the standard drum variant is available for ₹87,468 (both ex-showroom).
TVS Raider
The TVS Raider is available in six different variants, with the entry-level Drum variant starting at ₹85,000 and the top-spec SX variant priced at ₹1,04,471 (both ex-showroom). This 125cc engine produces 11.2 bhp and 11.75 Nm of torque, complete with iGO assist technology.
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125
Although this bike slightly exceeds the ₹1 lakh budget, it is close enough that we include it on this list. The Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 may appear outdated, but it offers a more muscular and sporty look compared to its counterpart, the N125, which shares the same performance and engine specs. If you appreciate the aesthetics of the NS 200 but find it financially out of reach, this is an excellent alternative at a lower price point. It features amenities similar to those of the N125, including LED lighting and Bluetooth connectivity. The NS 125 is priced starting at ₹1.01 lakh (ex-showroom), and during the current discount season, you might be able to find offers that ease the extra cost.