Bajaj Pulsar N150 launched in India at ₹1.18 lakh with a sporty design. Check features and other details1 min read 26 Sep 2023, 01:28 PM IST
Bajaj Auto launches Pulsar N150, a sportier version of Pulsar P150 at a price of ₹1,17,677.
Bajaj Auto has launched its much awaited Pulsar N150 in India on Tuesday. Interestingly, the all new Pulsar N150 can be considered as a sportier version of the Pulsar P150. The bike has been launched across the nation at a price tag of ₹1,17,677 (ex-showroom). As per the company, the all new Pulsar N150 will offer a similar fuel efficiency of around 45-50 kmpl, just like the earlier Pulsar 150.