Bajaj Auto has launched its much awaited Pulsar N150 in India on Tuesday. Interestingly, the all new Pulsar N150 can be considered as a sportier version of the Pulsar P150. The bike has been launched across the nation at a price tag of ₹1,17,677 (ex-showroom). As per the company, the all new Pulsar N150 will offer a similar fuel efficiency of around 45-50 kmpl, just like the earlier Pulsar 150.

In terms of the looks, the bike gets a borrowed design from the Pulsar N160, featuring a sharp LED projector headlamp, which can be considered as an evolved iteration of the popular Pulsar headlamps. Moreover, it gets a bulky fuel tank, in contrast with an aggressive waist section.This sportsbike also gets a digital instrument cluster, borrowed from the N160, a USB port on the fuel tank and a speedometer.

Speaking of the graphic scheme, the all new Pulsar gets contrast finishing along with piercing colour breaks. The bike will be available in Racing Red, Metallic Pearl White and Ebony Black colour.

Additionally, it gets equipped with a contoured step seat, a sleek exhaust and floating body panels. The bike comes with 120 cross-section rear tyres and weighs seven kg lighter than the N160.

The Pulsar N150 draws power from the similar 149.68cc, four stroke engine, that comes with a single cylinder. It can generate 14.5 Ps of power and 13.5 Nm of torque. The bike gets a five-speed gearbox and features telescopic units in the front and a monoshock unit at the back, when it comes to the suspension duties. For braking duties, the sportsbike comes equipped with 240mm disc with single channel ABS in the front and 130 mm drum at the back.

As mentioned, the all new Pulsar N150 will offer a similar fuel efficiency of around 45-50 kmpl, just like the earlier Pulsar 150, claims the Bajaj Auto.

