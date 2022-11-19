Bajaj Pulsar N150 to hit Indian roads soon: Here’s what to expect

Bajaj, an Indian automobile giant, is all set to launch its Pulsar N150, a new family member in the N250 and F250 line-up. The manufacturer says that the N150 will be an entry-level motorbike for the new generation of Pulsars.
In terms of looks, the spy shots indicate that the Pulsar N150 looks similar to N160. However, this upcoming bike will be more affordable than the previous models. Due to this, the bike gets some changes such as the front LED headlamp will be replaced with a halogen but the design is expected to stay the same.
Additionally, the headlamp cowl also looks different from the one found on the N160. The bike will get an under-belly exhaust just like the N160 and the tail lamp will be an LED unit.
Speaking of the engine, the ongoing Pulsar 150 produces 14 PS of maximum power and 13.2 Nm of peak torque. Comparatively, the N160 produces 16 Ps of max power and 14.65 Nm of peak torque. It is expected that the power output of the N150 will be around the current Pulsar 150 but the refinement levels should be better and the engine should be torquey.
The upcoming Pulsar N150 is expected to come only with a digital instrument cluster with a tachometer and a bezel-less design, when it comes to features. The company could also offer back-lit switchgear and self-cancelling turn indicators. It could get a USB port on offer as well.
For hardware, the N150 will use the same platform as the N160. Braking duties will be done by a disc in the front and a disc at the rear in the top-end variant whereas the lower variant will have a drum brake at the rear. Both variants will get a single-channel ABS as standard. Suspension duties will be done by telescopic forks in the front and a mono-shock at the rear, The tyres on the N150 are likely to be slimmer.
