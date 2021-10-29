Bajaj Auto unveiled two new models of Pulsar , the Pulsar N250 and the Pulsar F250 in India. The new bikes come with loads of new features and upgradation. Meanwhile, one of the most loved sports motorcycle, Pulsar, has also completed two decades of operations in India. These news bikes will be competing against Yamaha FZ25, Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Bajaj’s own Dominar 250. Now the Pulsar comes has a wide range portfolio from 125cc to 250cc and is available across 50 countries.

The Pulsar N250 has been priced at ₹1,38,000 (ex-showroom Delhi) and the Pulsar F250 has been priced at ₹1,40,000 (ex-showroom Delhi). The N250 is only available in a single colour Tecno Grey whereas the F250 is available in Racing Red and Tecno Grey colour.

The bikes get a 4-stroke oil-cooled, fuel-injected engine that offers a peak output of 24.5PS of power and 21.5Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed transmission unit.

The bike gets LED Projector Unipod Headlamp unit with flanking reverse-boomerang LED DRLs. The bike gets split seats for added comfort of the pillion. The exhaust muffler is a double-barrel unit that seems to be inspired by the Dominar 400 and 250.

The bike comes with 300mm front disc brake and 230mm rear disc brake. The bikes only get single-channel ABS. At the front the bike gets telescopic shocks (37 mm) and it uses a rear monoshock with nitrox.

The bike features a bezel-less display and also comes with a digital tachometer to provide an analog look. However, the company missed out on Bluetooth connectivity. There is a USB charging port near the tank flap.

