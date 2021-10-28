Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Auto News >Bajaj Pulsar N250, Pulsar F250 launched in India at 1.38 lakh. Check details

Bajaj Pulsar N250, Pulsar F250 launched in India at 1.38 lakh. Check details

The Bajaj Pulsar F250 (pictured above) and Pulsar N250 were showcased at the launch event
1 min read . 02:02 PM IST Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

  • The Pulsar N250 has been priced at 1,38,000 (ex-showroom Delhi) and the Pulsar F250 has been priced at 1,40,000 (ex-showroom Delhi).

Bajaj Auto has launched its “biggest Pulsar ever" at an event today. The company has launched the Pulsar N250 and Pulsar F250. The new bikes have been built ground up with a new engine and platform. The company has also introduced new design elements to enhance the appeal to young buyers. The new Pulsar 250 series gets a new frame, new engine and new front face.

The Pulsar N250 has been priced at 1,38,000 (ex-showroom Delhi) and the Pulsar F250 has been priced at 1,40,000 (ex-showroom Delhi). The N250 is only available in a single colour Tecno Grey whereas the F250 is available in Racing Red and Tecno Grey colour.

The new Bajaj Pulsar 250 will be going against the Yamaha FZ25, Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 and even its own cousin, Bajaj Dominar 250.  The new bikes have the biggest capacity engine ever to have featured on a Pulsar. 

The new Pulsar will be replacing the Pulsar 220F. The new bike has been launched on the occasion of 20th year anniversary of the launch of the Pulsar line-up. 

Bajaj Pulsar 250 has been launched in two variants
Engine

The bikes get a 4-stroke oil-cooled , fuel-injected engine that offers a peak output of 24.5PS of power and 21.5Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed transmission unit.  

The bike gets 300mm front disc brake and 230mm rear disc brake.

The Bajaj Pulsar N250
Tech

The bike gets a bezel-less display and also comes with a digital tachometer to provide an analog look. 

