Bajaj Auto on Tuesday launched the new Pulsar NS 125 in India. The new Pulsar NS 125 is an addition to the Pulsar ‘NS’ range of motorcycles.

The Pulsar NS 125 is powered by a 125cc BS-VI DTS-i engine that delivers power of 12 PS and a peak torque of 11 Nm and comes with 'Nitrox' mono-shock absorbers offering stability even at high speeds, the company said in a statement.

The new Pulsar NS 125 is priced at ₹93,690/- ex-showroom Delhi.

The Pulsar NS 125 comes in four colour options including Beach Blue, Fiery Orange, Burnt Red and Pewter Grey.

Commenting on the launch Mr Sarang Kanade, President - Motorcycles, Bajaj Auto said “We are excited to bring the pedigree of the higher cc Pulsar NS series bikes, for first-time performance riding enthusiasts. The thrill that the new Pulsar NS 125 is built to offer, will appeal to a large segment of customers with its multiple class leading features. The Pulsar 125 has been very well received by consumers and we are confident that the new NS 125 will further strengthen the brand’s position in the Entry Sport Bike segment".

Bajaj Auto offers the Pulsar NS series, including the NS 200 and NS 160, in the highly competitive entry sport segment.

The company is targeting first-time sport biking enthusiasts with its NS 125 model.

