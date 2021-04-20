Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 launched at 93,690. Check all details

Commenting on the launch Mr Sarang Kanade, President - Motorcycles, Bajaj Auto said “We are excited to bring the pedigree of the higher cc Pulsar NS series bikes, for first-time performance riding enthusiasts. The thrill that the new Pulsar NS 125 is built to offer, will appeal to a large segment of customers with its multiple class leading features. The Pulsar 125 has been very well received by consumers and we are confident that the new NS 125 will further strengthen the brand’s position in the Entry Sport Bike segment".