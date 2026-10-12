Bajaj Pulsar NS125 update brings new tech, styling; here's what changes in the 2026 model

Bajaj Auto’s updated Pulsar NS125 has surfaced with new features, including a revised LCD instrument console, a Sport riding mode, LED turn indicators, hazard lights and a USB Type-C charging port. The new motorcycle was seen at dealerships last month, and Machine Rules later shared fresh images and more information.

The 2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS125 shares the same chassis and engine (124.45 cc) as the previous model, while adding a few more convenience features. The update is expected to bump up the motorcycle's price by nearly ₹1,000, but Bajaj Auto hasn't officially confirmed the new pricing and launch details.

2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS125 gets new black and yellow colour

View full Image View full Image Bajaj Pulsar NS125. ( Machine Rules )

The new Pulsar NS125 has black bodywork with fluorescent yellow graphics and contrasting grey panels. The ‘125’ branding is on the tank extensions, and matching yellow accents are on the belly cowl, rear panels and alloy wheels.

The muscular fuel tank, angular tank shrouds, split seats and separate pillion grab rails are all retained. Its headlamp design and twin-section tail lamp are also unchanged, and so is the exhaust underbelly. One of the outstanding exterior features is a set of small LED turn signals at the front and rear, according to Machine Rules.

Revised LCD display adds sport riding mode The new Pulsar NS125 boasts a new LCD instrument console with a centre speed display, gear position indicator and tachometer. The display also shows the clock, trip meter, fuel level, and average fuel economy, and is fitted with refuelling and side-stand warnings.

The new motorcycle introduces a new riding mode, Sport, in addition to the existing three modes: Rain, Road and Off-road, according to Machine Rules. This brings the total to four riding modes. Bajaj has not officially described the changes it makes to the motorcycle's performance with the new mode.

USB Type-C charging and hazard lights added The new switchgear now features a red hazard light button on the right above the engine run/stop control. The motorcycle also gets a USB Type-C charging port on the left side of the instrument display, protected by a cover.

The enhancements feature more convenience options for the motorcycle but retain the same overall design.

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2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS125 engine, hardware, price (expected) The Pulsar NS125 still has a 124.45 cc engine producing 12 PS and 11 Nm of torque. It has telescopic front forks, monoshock rear suspension, alloy wheels, front disc brakes and rear drum brakes, plus front ABS.

The Pulsar NS125 range starts at approximately ₹1 lakh, depending on the variant. According to Rushlane, the updated model will come in at around ₹1,000 higher.