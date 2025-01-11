Bajaj Auto has launched the 2025 Pulsar RS200 at ₹ 1.87 lakh, featuring new cosmetic upgrades and a revamped LCD console with Bluetooth. It retains its 200cc engine and adds three riding modes, enhancing performance in the competitive 200cc sports bike segment.

Bajaj Auto has launched the 2025 iteration of its popular sports bike, the Pulsar RS200, with a price tag of ₹1.87 lakh (ex-showroom), reported HT Auto. This marks a significant update for the fully-faired motorcycle, which first debuted in 2015, making it the only bike of its kind in Bajaj's lineup.

Pricing and Colours The latest Pulsar RS200 comes in a single variant, priced ₹10,000 higher than the previous model. It offers three striking colour schemes: Glossy Racing Red, Pearl Metallic White, and Active Satin Black.

Updated Features The 2025 Pulsar RS200 benefits from a revamped LCD instrument console that now supports Bluetooth connectivity. This enables features such as turn-by-turn navigation and alerts for calls and SMS, enhancing the bike's utility for modern riders.

The familiar twin projector headlamps and LED daytime running lights remain unchanged, but the addition of updated body graphics lends the bike a more contemporary look. At the rear, C-shaped split LED taillights add to the visual appeal, maintaining its sporty aesthetics.

Engine and Riding Modes The 2025 RS200 continues with the reliable 200cc BS VI-compliant single-cylinder engine, delivering 24.1 bhp at 9,750 rpm and 18.7 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm, paired with a six-speed gearbox.

For added versatility, Bajaj has introduced three riding modes – Road, Rain, and Off-Road – providing tailored performance for different conditions. This feature aligns the RS200 with recent updates seen in Bajaj’s N250 model.

Suspension and Braking The bike retains its telescopic front forks and rear monoshock suspension, alongside its sturdy chassis. It rides on 17-inch alloy wheels, with a 110/17 front tyre and a 140/70 rear tyre. Braking is handled by a 300mm front disc and a 230mm rear disc, supported by dual-channel ABS for enhanced safety.