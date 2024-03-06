In a groundbreaking move, Bajaj Auto is set to launch the world's first compressed natural gas (CNG) powered motorcycle sooner than expected. Originally planned for a 2025 release, the company's Managing Director, Rajiv Bajaj, has confirmed an expedited timeline, with the possibility of the innovative two-wheeler hitting the market as early as the next quarter.

In a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, Bajaj emphasized the company's commitment to developing a CNG-powered motorcycle to address the pressing issues of rising fuel costs and environmental concerns. The aim is to significantly reduce running costs for two-wheelers while simultaneously cutting down on tailpipe emissions.

Bajaj drew parallels with the transformative impact Hero Honda had on the market, emphasizing the potential for the Bajaj CNG motorcycle to halve the cost of fuel. Extensive testing revealed promising results, with the fuel and operating costs demonstrating a substantial 50-65% reduction. Furthermore, emissions from the CNG prototype exhibited a commendable decrease of 50% in CO2, 75% in Carbon Monoxide, and a remarkable 90% in non-methane hydrocarbon emissions compared to conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.

While details about the maiden Bajaj CNG motorcycle remain shrouded in secrecy, Rajiv Bajaj highlighted that the packaging of the technology and safety measures would be core highlights of the upcoming release. The company has remained tight-lipped about the displacement of the CNG motorcycle, but Bajaj hinted at the possibility of introducing more than one CNG bike in the near future.

Targeting the mass market space, these CNG bikes are expected to fall within the 100-160 cc range, catering to a wide audience of riders. With these advancements, Bajaj Auto aims to revolutionize the motorcycle industry by offering an eco-friendly and cost-effective alternative for consumers worldwide, as per the report.

