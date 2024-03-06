Bajaj's CNG motorcycle to hit roads sooner than expected: Report
In a groundbreaking move, Bajaj Auto is set to launch the world's first compressed natural gas (CNG) powered motorcycle sooner than expected. Originally planned for a 2025 release, the company's Managing Director, Rajiv Bajaj, has confirmed an expedited timeline, with the possibility of the innovative two-wheeler hitting the market as early as the next quarter.