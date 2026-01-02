Subscribe

Baleno dominates Maruti Suzuki's wholesale volumes in Dec 2025, beats Fronx and Nexon

Compact cars witnessed sales revival in Maruti Suzuki's wholesales chart in December, a trend continuing since the festive season, owing to the GST rate reduction that benefitted smaller cars.

Mainak Das
Published2 Jan 2026, 10:07 AM IST
The Maruti Suzuki Baleno has been the biggest seller from Maruti Suzuki in December 2025.
Despite the slowdown in sales of the small and compact cars, in favour of the bigger utility vehicles, it seems the GST rate reduction has started paying dividend. Maruti Suzuki, the biggest carmaker in India, has recorded that its compact cars have started regaining the focus. In December 2025 wholesales chart, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, the premium hatchback became the highest selling model for the brand, beating models like Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Tata Nexon, and others.

Interestingly, while for the entire calendar year, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire emerged as the bestselling car of the brand with close to 2.14 lakh units sold, Baleno was the bestseller in December 2025 with 22,108 units recorded.

Top 5 Maruti Suzuki cars sold in December 2025
ModelWholesales in December 2025
Maruti Suzuki Baleno22,108 units
Maruti Suzuki Fronx20,700 units
Maruti Suzuki Dzire19,100 units
Maruti Suzuki Swift18,800 units
Maruti Suzuki Brezza17,700 units

In the list of top five Maruti Suzuki cars sold in December 2025, Baleno beat its popular siblings like Fronx, Dzire, Swift and Brezza. The Fronx, which is a crossover based on Baleno and sold through the same Nexa retail channel as the premium hatchback raked in 20,700 units to be in the second position in Maruti Suzuki's Deceber 2025 wholesales chart. At the third position was the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, the sub-compact sedan with 19,100 units registered.

Maruti Suzuki Swift, one of the bestselling cars in Indian market for a long time, was the fourth bestselling model of the brand in the last month of 2025, with 18,800 units sold. The Brezza, a highly popular SUV of Maruti Suzuki sold 17,700 units to be at the fifth position in the chart.

Clearly, the compact cars have regained the foothold in Maruti Suzuki's sales chart in the last month of 2025.

What prompted Baleno, Fronx, Dzire to do well?

The compact cars have been witnessing surging demand over the last two months, since the festive season, following the GST rate reduction. The rate cut under the GST 2.0 regime, has made the small and compact cars more affordable for the consumers, which drew attention of the consumers. Additionally, the discounts announced by the automaker in December in an attempt to clear the stock of the MY2025 cars also played a key role in bringing back the demand in the compact segment.

