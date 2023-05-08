Ban diesel-powered four-wheeler vehicles by 2027: Oil ministry panel to government2 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 02:39 PM IST
The panel's report said the government should consider targeted extension of incentives given under Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric and Hybrid Vehicles scheme (FAME) to beyond March 31 to boost electric vehicle use in the country.
Four-wheeler vehicles powered by diesel may get banned by 2027. An oil ministry panel has recommended the Indian government to ban the use of diesel-powered four-wheeler vehicles by 2027 and switch to electric and gas-fuelled vehicles in cities with more than a million people and polluted towns in order to cut emissions.
