Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Auto News >Battery costs fall, make electric vehicles cheaper: BMI
FILE PHOTO: New Tesla electric vehicles are seen in a lot at Tesla's primary vehicle factory after CEO Elon Musk announced he was defying local officials' coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions by reopening the plant in Fremont, California, U.S. May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Battery costs fall, make electric vehicles cheaper: BMI

1 min read . 11:05 PM IST Reuters

BMI estimates that between 2014 and 2017 the price of battery cells fell 16.5% per annum, but between 2017 and 2020 the drop was only 5.8% per annum

LONDON: The cost of battery cells used for electric vehicles has fallen to an average of $110 per kilowatt hour (kWh), making such cars competitive with those using internal combustion engines (ICE), according to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence (BMI).

LONDON: The cost of battery cells used for electric vehicles has fallen to an average of $110 per kilowatt hour (kWh), making such cars competitive with those using internal combustion engines (ICE), according to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence (BMI).

One barrier to a higher take up of electric vehicles has been the high cost of producing the lithium-ion rechargeable batteries, which according to BMI averaged $120 per kWh last year and $280 per kWh in 2014.

One barrier to a higher take up of electric vehicles has been the high cost of producing the lithium-ion rechargeable batteries, which according to BMI averaged $120 per kWh last year and $280 per kWh in 2014.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"The holy grail to make electric vehicles cheaper than ICE vehicles is deemed to be battery cells costing $100 kWh," said BMI Managing Director Simon Moores.

"The reality is at $110 a kWh for large automotive contracts we have already reached the tipping point."

BMI estimates that between 2014 and 2017 the price of battery cells fell 16.5% per annum, but between 2017 and 2020 the drop was only 5.8% per annum.

"We may have seen the last of the big easy wins for lithium-ion battery producers in reducing cost," Moores said.

"It is now about reducing and stabilising the cost of your biggest input raw materials such as lithium, nickel, graphite, cobalt and manganese."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.