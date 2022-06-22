Battery swap cos fear ‘monopoly’ standards

“It is concerning that there is no separate section in the draft policy on safety standards with respect to interoperability. If a customer is at the receiving end of any untoward incident of fire, there is no clarity on who that risk will be borne by. OEMs and swap station operators, for one, will not want to take these risks and will choose to go ahead and work with their partners according to the agreements they have in place," an executive with one of the battery swap companies said on the condition of anonymity.