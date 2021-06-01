Battery-operated vehicles to be exempted from RC issue, renewal fees in new govt proposal1 min read . 02:08 PM IST
The ministry in a statement said that comments from general public and all stakeholders have been sought within a period of 30 day
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The ministry in a statement said that comments from general public and all stakeholders have been sought within a period of 30 day
The ministry of road transport and highways has issued a draft notification proposing to exempt battery operated vehicles (BOV) from payment of fee for issue or renewal of registration certificate(RC). The move is aimed to encourage electric mobility in the country.
The ministry of road transport and highways has issued a draft notification proposing to exempt battery operated vehicles (BOV) from payment of fee for issue or renewal of registration certificate(RC). The move is aimed to encourage electric mobility in the country.
The ministry in a statement said that comments from general public and all stakeholders have been sought within a period of 30 days from the date of issuance of this draft notification.
The ministry in a statement said that comments from general public and all stakeholders have been sought within a period of 30 days from the date of issuance of this draft notification.
"The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a draft notification dated May 27, 2021, further to amend the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, proposing to exempt BOV from payment of fees for the purpose of issue or renewal of RC and assignment of new registration mark," it said.
This has been notified to encourage e-mobility, the statement added.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!