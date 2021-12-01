Amidst ongoing chipset shortage, MG Motor India has managed to sell 2,481 units in November 2021. The global semiconductor chip shortage has severely constrained the production levels and MG Motor is continuously working towards delivering to customers their much-awaited MG cars on time, it said. MG Motor is working towards fulfilling its promise and delivering the first batch of 5,000 Astor within 2021. MG delivered the first 500 SUV Astor during Diwali.

The car maker sold 4,163 units last year during the same month.

Earlier, MG announced that the global chipset shortage will push the delivery date of MG Astor SUV. The company announced that all its suppliers are facing semiconductor crunch that is going to impact the production and the delivery of recently announced SUV Astor. Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer at MG Motor India posted a video message and explained the company’s position on bookings and delivery dates. The situation is unprecedented due to uncertain supplies, MG Motor said. The weekly schedule of its component suppliers is getting altered.

The recently launched Astor along with Hector, ZS EV and Gloster continues to attract strong customer interest and remain the brand of choice for the customers in their respective segments, MG said.

