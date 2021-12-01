Battling chipset crisis MG Motor sells 2,481 units in November

Earlier, MG announced that the global chipset shortage will push the delivery date of MG Astor SUV. The company announced that all its suppliers are facing semiconductor crunch that is going to impact the production and the delivery of recently announced SUV Astor. Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer at MG Motor India posted a video message and explained the company’s position on bookings and delivery dates. The situation is unprecedented due to uncertain supplies, MG Motor said. The weekly schedule of its component suppliers is getting altered.

