Battling legacy giants, Ather leans into India’s conventional scooter playbook

Ather Energy Ltd is borrowing a page from legacy two-wheeler makers, adopting time-tested designs and pairing them with its tech features to mount its most direct assault yet on market leaders TVS Motor Co. and Bajaj Auto Ltd.
After establishing its brand with sleek, performance-oriented models, the Bengaluru-based electric vehicle maker is shifting toward practical, mainstream design elements, such as handlebar-mounted headlights, centre stands, and longer seating, to appeal to everyday commuters, Ather chief executive Tarun Mehta told Mint. The shift aims to replicate the mass adoption achieved decades ago by scooters like the Honda Activa.