Benda Vinster X 700 Scrambler unveiled at EICMA 2026: 73.4 PS V-twin engine, 19-inch front wheel & more; check features

Chinese motorcycle manufacturer Benda has unveiled the Vinster X 700, a neo-retro scrambler that combines a powerful V-twin engine with rugged styling, touring-oriented equipment and distinctive mechanical elements, at the EICMA 2026 motorcycle show in Milan, Italy.

The new motorcycle is part of Benda's Vinster range, which also includes the road-focused Vinster 700. While both models share the same engine and underlying mechanical platform, the Vinster X 700 gets a more adventure-oriented design, featuring a larger front wheel, protective equipment and a taller riding position.

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According to the Benda's announcement at EICMA, the Vinster X 700 is powered by a 691.66cc, liquid-cooled, 65-degree V-twin engine that produces 54 kW (73.4 PS) at 9,000 rpm and 68 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox and a wet multi-plate slipper clutch.

The same V-twin powertrain is also used in the company's Rock 707 cruiser and Capra 700, according to the manufacturer.

Benda Vinster X 700: Scrambler design, features The Vinster X 700 distinguishes itself from the standard Vinster 700 through its scrambler-inspired styling and additional touring-focused equipment.

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It gets a 19-inch front wheel, compared with the 17-inch unit on the standard Vinster 700, while retaining a 17-inch rear wheel. The motorcycle also features more pronounced tyre treads, a high-mounted front mudguard, handguards and an engine protection plate.

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Other design elements include a round LED headlamp, a small windscreen, a sculpted fuel tank, a tank-mounted luggage rack and provision for a side bag. The twin high-mounted exhaust silencers and aluminium single-sided swingarm further add to its distinctive appearance.

Benda has also given the Vinster X 700 a taller seat height of 865mm, compared with 830mm on the standard Vinster 700. Its claimed kerb weight stands at 200kg, against 195kg for the roadster.

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According to the company's technical specifications, the motorcycle has a 15-litre fuel tank.

Benda Vinster X 700: Hardware, suspension and braking The motorcycle is built around a double-cradle frame paired with an aluminium single-sided swingarm. Its suspension setup comprises upside-down telescopic front forks with 135mm of travel and a hydraulic rear shock absorber offering 120mm of rear-wheel travel.

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For braking, the Vinster X 700 gets disc brakes at both ends, supported by a two-channel anti-lock braking system (ABS). The front wheel is equipped with a four-piston radial caliper, while the rear gets a two-piston caliper.

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In terms of equipment, the scrambler features a TFT instrument display and USB-A and USB-C charging ports. These additions are intended to make the motorcycle more practical for longer journeys.

Benda Vinster X 700: Price and availability Benda has not announced the pricing or confirmed the market launch timeline for the Vinster X 700. The manufacturer said pricing, commercialisation dates and availability would be communicated separately for the French market.

The company has also not announced an India launch timeline or pricing for the motorcycle.

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Benda's unveiling of the Vinster range marks its entry into the roadster segment, expanding its portfolio beyond cruisers and adventure motorcycles.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X