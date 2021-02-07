Benelli Imperiale 400 to rival Royal Enfield Classic 350: Details here

Premium bikes manufacturer, Benelli and Adishwar Auto Ride India recently launched the MY 2021 Benelli Imperiale 400 . The new bike is priced at ₹1.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom). In terms of pricing, the bike is placed close to one of Royal Enfield's Classic 350 which starts at ₹1.83 lakh (ex-showroom).

The company claims that they managed to reduce the price of the MY 2021 Benelli Imperiale 400 by around ₹10,00because of the increased localised content as well as the strengthening of the Rupee against the Dollar.

According to a statement released by the company, Benelli India is confident that the launch of MY 2021 Benelli Imperiale 400 will further strengthen its sales.

The 2021 BS6 Benelli Imperiale 400 is powered by a fuel-injected, 374cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that’s mated to a 5-speed gearbox, the Imperiale delivers 21PS@6000rpm and 29Nm@3500rpm.

The Imperiale 400 now comes with 2-year Unlimited KMS manufacturer warranty and customers have the option to purchase the extended 2-Year warranty separately. Benelli India is also offering an added benefit of 24x7 RSA service* as a part of its after-sales service.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via