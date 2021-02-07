Benelli Imperiale 400 to rival Royal Enfield Classic 350: Details here

Benelli Imperiale 400 to rival Royal Enfield Classic 350: Details here1 min read . Updated: 07 Feb 2021, 07:59 PM IST
The company claims that they managed to reduce the price of the MY 2021 Benelli Imperiale 400 by around ₹10,000 because of the increased localised content as well as the strengthening of the Rupee against the Dollar
Premium bikes manufacturer, Benelli and Adishwar Auto Ride India recently launched the MY 2021 Benelli Imperiale 400. The new bike is priced at ₹1.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom). In terms of pricing, the bike is placed close to one of Royal Enfield's Classic 350 which starts at ₹1.83 lakh (ex-showroom).
The company claims that they managed to reduce the price of the MY 2021 Benelli Imperiale 400 by around ₹10,00because of the increased localised content as well as the strengthening of the Rupee against the Dollar.
Ford Becomes an Unlikely Tech Darling2 min read . 11:13 AM IST
Mahindra & Mahindra hints at hiking vehicle prices in Q1 next fiscal2 min read . 05 Feb 2021
Ford cutting F-150 pickup production due to chip shortage4 min read . 05 Feb 2021
Volvo Cars optimistic for 2021 after rebound in late 20201 min read . 04 Feb 2021
According to a statement released by the company, Benelli India is confident that the launch of MY 2021 Benelli Imperiale 400 will further strengthen its sales.
The 2021 BS6 Benelli Imperiale 400 is powered by a fuel-injected, 374cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that’s mated to a 5-speed gearbox, the Imperiale delivers 21PS@6000rpm and 29Nm@3500rpm.
The Imperiale 400 now comes with 2-year Unlimited KMS manufacturer warranty and customers have the option to purchase the extended 2-Year warranty separately. Benelli India is also offering an added benefit of 24x7 RSA service* as a part of its after-sales service.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.