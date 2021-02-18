The bike has been launched at a starting price of ₹4,59,900 (Ex-showroom, India) for the Steel Grey colour and ₹4,69,900 (Ex-showroom, India) for the Leoncino Red colour. The company claims that Leoncino recalls the easy-to-ride Lion Cub' models of the 60s.

Interested buyers can book the Benelli Leoncino for ₹10,000, by visiting india.benelli.com or by visiting the nearest Benelli India Dealership. The company is also offering the Leoncino with a 3-year unlimited-kilometre warranty.

The Benelli Leoncino gets a DOHC, twin-cylinder four-stroke, liquid-cooled, 500cc engine, which produces a maximum power output of 47.5PS at 8500rpm and maximum torque of 46Nm at 6000rpm. The 8-valve motor is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The bike gets steel trellis frame.

Commenting on the launch of the BS6 Benelli Leoncino 500, Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Benelli India, said, “The Leoncino 500 has been very special to us at Benelli as it combines tradition and passion with contemporary design, innovation and performance. The Leoncino 500 is a tribute to the original model, which is a legend of Italian motorcycling that largely contributed to the history of the brand."

He further added, “We are happy to bring back the Leoncino 500 in its BS6 avatar. I am also glad to share that there has been no drop in power and torque figures of the Leoncino 500, in its transition to BS6 compliance. Hence, I am confident that it will continue to deliver the same excitement and rush that was delivered by the BS4 offering on sale earlier."

The bike gets 17" alloys. The tubeless tyres setup includes a 120/70-ZR17 section tyre at the front, 160/60-ZR17 section tyre at the rear. The front suspension features an upside-down 50mm fork, while the rear is controlled by a laterally mounted, rebound and pre-load adjustable shock absorber. Brakes include radially-mounted 4-piston brake callipers gripping 320mm discs upfront. The rear by a single-piston floating calliper with a 260mm disc, with dual-channel Switchable ABS.

