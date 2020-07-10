Italian superbike manufacturer Benelli launched the BS6 Imperiale 400, in India. Bookings for the BS-VI Benelli Imperiale 400 are open and customers can book the retro cruiser for Rs. 6,000, by visiting india.benelli.com or by visiting the nearest Benelli India dealership.

The bike is priced at ₹1.99 lakh (ex-showroom) which is ₹30,000 more expensive that the previous BS4 version of the bike. The Imperiale 400 was launched in October 2019 at ₹1.69 lakh but the company increased the prices to ₹1.79 lakh in March this year.

Deliveries of the BS6 Imperiale 400 will begin from the first week of August 2020. The bike is available in three colour options: Silver, Red and Black.

Commenting on the launch of the Benelli Imperiale 400, Mr. Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Benelli India, said, “We are delighted to introduce the BS-VI Benelli Imperiale 400. The premium retro cruiser became popular since the day it was launched and is a favourite amongst many classic motorcycling fanatics. With the transition to BS-VI norms, we are confident about strengthening the Imperiale brand further, establishing Benelli’s identity in the entry level classic motorcycling segment."

The Imperiale 400 is a reinterpretation of the historic model of the Benelli-MotoBi range of the 1950s. The Imperiale 400 gets an all-new 373.5 cc SOHC, single-cylinder, four-stroke, air-cooled BS6 engine with electronic fuel injection. The maximum power produced is 21PS @ 6000rpm, with a torque output of 29Nm @ 3500rpm. The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Benelli India is also offering some after-sales service benefits to the buyers of Imperiale 400. This includes, access to an exclusive Riding Community – Imperiale Raiders, a '3-year unlimited kilometre warranty as standard', complimentary service for the first 2-years covering 5 periodic maintenance services.

The company claims that the service cost is Rs. 8,936 + tax, inclusive of spares and consumables for the five periodic maintenance services.

The new bike will be rivaling the wildly popular Classic 350 by Royal Enfield which currently starts at a price of ₹1.59 lakh (ex-showroom).

