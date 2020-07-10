Commenting on the launch of the Benelli Imperiale 400, Mr. Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Benelli India, said, “We are delighted to introduce the BS-VI Benelli Imperiale 400. The premium retro cruiser became popular since the day it was launched and is a favourite amongst many classic motorcycling fanatics. With the transition to BS-VI norms, we are confident about strengthening the Imperiale brand further, establishing Benelli’s identity in the entry level classic motorcycling segment."