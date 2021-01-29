Benelli launches TRK 502 tourer in India: Price, engine, other details

Bookings and deliveries for the BS6 TRK 502 are open and interested buyers can book the TRK 502 for ₹10,000

The Italian superbike manufacturer Benelli and Adishwar Auto Ride India has launched its grand tourer the BS6 TRK 502 in the Indian market. The company has launched the bike at an introductory price starting at ₹4,79,900 (all prices ex-showroom) for the Metallic Dark Grey colour. The Pure White and Benelli Red colour are priced at Rs. 4,89,900. The company is also offering a 3-year unlimited kms warranty as standard.

Commenting on the TRK 502 launch, Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Benelli India, said, “We are delighted to introduce the BS-VI TRK 502. It is the perfect amalgamation of an innovative technological phenomenon, unmatched ergonomics, enhanced functionality and uncompromised quality. With the transition to BS-VI norms, we are confident in further strengthening our footprint in the premium touring segment."

He further added, "We are working towards expanding our dealership reach and will continue to add more models in the BS-VI format over the course of the year 2021, ensuring that there is something for every biking enthusiast in the Benelli portfolio."

The liquid-cooled 500cc twin-cylinder engine on the TRK 502 produces 47.5 PS power at 8500rpm with peak torque of 46NM at 6000rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox which also gets a gear shift indicator. The bike is built on Steel Trellis frame and it gets a 20-litre fuel tank. The bike also gets switchable ABS, knuckle guards and engine guards

The TRK 502 comes with a redesigned console with a mix of analogue display in white and amber lit digital display. The switchgear on the bike is backlit. The company also claims that the mirrors are longer and broader than before.

In terms of comfort, the bike gets adjustable rear mono-shock, double-threaded seat and adjustable handlebar for better ergonomics.