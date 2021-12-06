Superbike maker Benelli on Monday said it has opened bookings for its new adventure tourer motorcycle model, Benelli TRK 251, which will hit the Indian market next month. The TRK 251 which is powered by a new generation 250cc engine can be booked online and offline for ₹6,000, Benelli India said in a statement.

"The all-new TRK 251 is an affordable and young adventure machine meant for customers who are dreaming to explore new terrains and go on different adventures," Benelli India Managing Director Vikas Jhabakh said.

The motorcycle will come with a single-cylinder engine developing 25.8bhp of maximum power and 21.2Nm of peak torque. While transmission will be a six-speed unit.

It will also include a twin-pod headlight along with a semi-faired design, a digital instrument cluster, a tall windscreen, and a step-up seat.

The new Benelli TRK 251 will feature upside-down front forks and a rear mono-shock as part of its suspension kit, while braking will be done by single, petal-type discs on both wheels.

He further said, "It marks the beginning of a new phase for the brand as we venture into a new segment of affordable and high-performance adventure tourers."

It is expected to get a price tag of ₹2.2 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

