Italian luxury motorcycle maker, Benelli , has today opened its first store in Dehradun taking the overall number to 47 exclusive dealership in India. It will showcase brand’s complete BS6 range of motorcycles which include; Imperiale 400 - Retro Classic, Leoncino 500 - Street Scrambler, TRK 502 - Grand Tourer, TRK 502X - Adventure Tourer, and Ultimate Urban Cruiser Benelli 502c.

The Imperiale 400 is a Retro-Classic motorcycle inspired by the Moto-Bi range of the 1950s. It’s powered by a BS6 374cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that delivers 21PS@6000rpm and 29Nm@3500rpm. Price ₹1,89,900 (Silver colour) : Rs. 1,97,900 (Red & Black colour).

Benelli Leoncino 500 is powered by a BS6 500cc, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, producing a maximum power output of 47.5PS at 8500rpm and maximum torque of 46Nm at 6000rpm. Price Rs. 4,89,900 (Steel Silver colour); Rs. 4,99,900 (Leoncino red colour).

The TRK 502 and TRK 502X have come with an BS6 500cc, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor, powering the TRK 502 (Grand Tourer) and the TRK 502X (Adventure Tourer), produces 47.5 PS @ 8500rpm with a peak torque of 46NM @ 6000rpm. Price Rs. 4,99,000 (Dark Grey colour); Rs. 5,10,000 (Pure White and Benelli Red colour). Rs. 5,45,900 (Dark Grey colour); Rs. 5,55,500 (Pure White and Benelli Red colour).

The Ultimate Urban Cruiser, Benelli 502c is powered by a BS6 500cc, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor that churns out 47.5 PS of peak power at 8500 rpm and 45 Nm of peak torque at 6000 rpm. Benelli 502c – Price Rs. 5,15,900 (Matte Cognac Red); Rs. 5,20,900 (Glossy Black); Rs. 5,25,900 (Matte Black)

Benelli India has also introduced a limited period offer, where customers can avail of a low EMI offer of ₹4,999 per month.

Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Benelli India, said, “It gives us great pleasure to be associated with Bansal Auto. Our customer service philosophy is in tandem with the principles of our Dehradun Dealer Partner. The employees at Benelli – Dehradun are trained to offer the best in terms of sales, service and customer experience, and allowing customers to enjoy best-in-class, stress-free ownership."

Apart from motorcycles, the showroom also showcases merchandise and accessories.

*(All prices are ex-showroom India)

