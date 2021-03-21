The Italian manufacturer Benelli and Adishwar Auto Ride India – Mahavir Group, had launched a new Adventure Tourer earlier this week.

Price and pre-booking

The BS6 TRK 502X has been introduced in the Indian market, for an introductory price starting at ₹5,19,900 for the Metallic Dark Grey colour. The Pure White and Benelli Red colour are priced at ₹5,29,900. Both prices are ex-showroom, India, with a 3-year unlimited kilometres warranty as standard.

Bookings and deliveries for the BS6 TRK 502X have begun and customers can book the TRK 502X for ₹10,000. The bookings can be done via Benelli India’s 41 Dealerships set across India.

The manufacturer has claimed that the new generation TRK 502X is an entry-level adventure tourer designed to give riders the ability to own a proper full-sized tourer.

Commenting on the TRK 502X launch, Mr. Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Benelli India, said, “We are delighted to introduce the TRK 502X back in India, in the BS-VI format. Based on our recently launched Grand Tourer, the TRK 502, the 502X has been developed with more focus on adventure riding, offering higher ground clearance and an equipment list that is more suited to tackle off-road riding conditions. It also offers unmatched ergonomics, enhanced features and uncompromised quality. We are confident that the entry-level BS-VI TRK range will continue to strengthen our footprint in the adventure touring segment."

The adventure-ready TRK 502X gets 110/80 – 19-inch (front) and 150/70 – 17-inch (rear), wrapped onto spoked rims that offer more flex to tackle rough situations. Benelli India has also launched a range of accessories for adventure enthusiasts.

